Thursday Jun 01, 2023
Tom Hanks elaborates on ‘five Rubicons’ of film-making

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

Tom Hanks has recently addressed film-making process, revealing that he hated some of his movies that he starred in.

Speaking to New Yorker, Hanks said, “OK, let’s admit this, ‘We all have seen movies that we hate’.”

“I have been in some movies that I hate. You have seen some of my movies and you hate them,” stated the Forrest Gump star.

Reflecting on the film-making process, Hanks explained that there are “five points of the Rubicon” that are crossed by anyone who makes films.

“The first Rubicon you cross is saying yes to the film. Your fate is sealed. You are going to be in that film. The second Rubicon is when you actually see the movie that you made,” he continued.

Hanks mentioned, “It either works and is the film you wanted to make, or it does not work and it’s not the movie you wanted to make.”

However, the Saving Private Ryan actor disclosed, “That has nothing to do with Rubicon number three, the critical reaction to it. Someone is going to say, ‘I hated it.’ Other people can say, ‘I think it’s brilliant.’”

“Somewhere in between the two is what the movie actually is,” asserted the Big actor.

Hanks pointed out that the “fourth Rubicon is the commercial performance of the film”.

“Because, if it does not make money, your career will be toast sooner than you want it to be. That’s just the fact. That’s the business.”

In the end, he added, “The fifth Rubicon is time.”

Meanwhile, Hanks will next be seen in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, which will release on June 26.

