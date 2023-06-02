 
Royals
Friday Jun 02, 2023
Kate Middleton's family was invited to Jordan royal wedding?

Friday Jun 02, 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Thursday attended the royal wedding of Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein to Rajwa Al Saif.

Shortly after pictures and videos of the royal wedding appeared online, it was speculated that the Middleton family, Catherine's mother, her sister Pippa and her husband James Matthews, were spotted at the wedding reception.

There was no official confirmation that any member of the Middleton family was present at the ceremony. 

The speculations regarding their attendance were made on the basis of some blurred pictures from the event.

According to the British media, the visit to Jordan had a personal link for Kate Middleton as she lived there for a couple of years as a result of her father Michael Middleton's work.

Jordan´s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah married Saudi architect Rajwa Al Saif on Thursday in a wedding attended by royals from across the globe.

The ceremony took place in the mid-century Zahran Palace in the capital Amman -- the scene of other key Hashemite kingdom weddings including that of King Abdullah II to Queen Rania and also that of the monarch´s father, the late King Hussein bin Talal.

The king´s eldest son and Al Saif, both aged 28, tied the knot at a ceremony attended by their families and 140 guests, including US First Lady Jill Biden and Britain´s Prince and Princess of Wales, who made a surprise appearance.

King Abdullah II, aged 61 and on the throne since 1999, has long groomed his eldest son to succeed him, bringing him on important visits and to meetings, former information minister Samih Maaytah previously told AFP.

Prince Hussein became heir to the throne in 2009 after his father removed the title from his half brother Hamzah in 2004.

The newly titled Princess Rajwa was born in Riyadh. She descends from the Al Sudayri family of Najd in what became modern day Saudi Arabia, known to be closely linked to the Saudi royal family.


