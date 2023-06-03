 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

Prince William and Kate Middleton to be at odds with ‘ramped up’ role

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton to be at odds with ‘ramped up’ role
Prince William and Kate Middleton to be at odds with ‘ramped up’ role

Prince William and Kate Middleton will have to make some tough choices as they take on more royal responsibilities.

Writing in her column for News.com.au, royal expert Daniela Elser explained that with their recent attendance at the royal wedding of Al Hussein bin Abdullah, Crown Prince of Jordan to his now wife Princess Rajwa, the Prince and Princess of Wales have been taking a step up in their royal careers.

Elser shared that with the smaller number of working royal family, Kate and William will be “shouldering the bulk of international royal tours now.”

“The expectation and pressure on them to fly the flag on behalf of King Charles around the world is only going to ramp up, like it or not,” penned the expert.

She continued, “However, on the other hand, they are a couple with young children at home, with homework to do and sports kit to go in the dryer. Of course, the Waleses’ probably have more staff than a major branch of Kmart and I doubt that the next King of Great Britain can be found Napisan-ing school shirts after a day of investitures.

“Still, William and Kate are clearly intent on being present in their kidlet’s daily lives in a way that no future King and Queen ever, ever have before.”

Elser stated that the “devotion to their family” is about to “collide with the fact that both Charles and the government are going to need them to jet off with increasing frequency in the years to come.”

Back in May, it was reported by Daily Mail, Prince William and Kate Middleton are working towards giving their kids a life where they will manage their time between school and other activities and the royal engagements as they will have a much bigger role in future events after the crowning ceremony of Charles.

More From Royals:

Lilibet likely to receive FaceTime call from King Charles on her 2nd birthday

Lilibet likely to receive FaceTime call from King Charles on her 2nd birthday
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘moving in opposite directions’ video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘moving in opposite directions’
Prince William signs a surprise book deal to inspire young people

Prince William signs a surprise book deal to inspire young people
Meghan Markle’s husband Prince Harry ‘next in line to be ditched’ video

Meghan Markle’s husband Prince Harry ‘next in line to be ditched’
Prince William and Kate Middleton to be at odds with ‘ramped up’ role

Prince William and Kate Middleton to be at odds with ‘ramped up’ role
Meghan Markle determined to ‘destroy’ royal family?

Meghan Markle determined to ‘destroy’ royal family?
Prince William and Kate Middleton bestowed ‘upgraded role’ by King Charles video

Prince William and Kate Middleton bestowed ‘upgraded role’ by King Charles
‘The Crown’ has ‘misconception’ about Camilla despite ‘loyalty’ to Charles video

‘The Crown’ has ‘misconception’ about Camilla despite ‘loyalty’ to Charles
Prince Harry contacts divorce lawyers amid rift rumours with Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry contacts divorce lawyers amid rift rumours with Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry ‘ludicrous’ in his ‘family wants’: ‘Why does that happen?’

Prince Harry ‘ludicrous’ in his ‘family wants’: ‘Why does that happen?’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to sell ‘Spare’ rights for a movie deal? video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to sell ‘Spare’ rights for a movie deal?
King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton, Prince William Jordan trip

King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton, Prince William Jordan trip
Prince William receives backlash after viral video video

Prince William receives backlash after viral video
Queen Elizabeth II got 'very much worse' at end: 'Was very confused' video

Queen Elizabeth II got 'very much worse' at end: 'Was very confused'
King Charles 'digital mishap' with Commonwealth video attacked: 'For the love of God' video

King Charles 'digital mishap' with Commonwealth video attacked: 'For the love of God'
Prince Harry has not 'rock solid inheritance' like William: 'Has to be less confrontational' video

Prince Harry has not 'rock solid inheritance' like William: 'Has to be less confrontational'
Sophie Wessex 'secret weapon' for King Charles success

Sophie Wessex 'secret weapon' for King Charles success

Prince Harry will split with Meghan in '5 years', will run with 'tail between his legs' video

Prince Harry will split with Meghan in '5 years', will run with 'tail between his legs'
Prince William others take charge as King leaves ahead of Harry's UK visit

Prince William others take charge as King leaves ahead of Harry's UK visit

Prince Harry seeing ‘all the money in the world and you can’t buy a moment’s peace’ video

Prince Harry seeing ‘all the money in the world and you can’t buy a moment’s peace’
Prince Andrew accuser left embarrassed outside US court

Prince Andrew accuser left embarrassed outside US court