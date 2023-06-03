 
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
Nelly Furtado makes long-awaited comeback with single 'Eat Your Man'

Nelly Furtado makes long-awaited comeback with single 'Eat Your Man'

Nelly Furtado has made her highly-anticipated return to music after a five-year hiatus with the release of her new single "Eat Your Man," produced by Dom Dolla. 

The song serves as a captivating club anthem and pays tribute to some of Furtado's iconic hits like "Maneater." 

“I have been making new music solid, nonstop for the last year the way I like to: late nights, space to create wildly and loads of community and collaboration,” Nelly revealed to Variety

“I am making a pop album influenced by sounds that I love. My album touches on dance — I did a record with SG Lewis that I adore. T-Minus produced my Bomba Estereo song. T-Minus is a beast! I am proud of that record. One of my favorite tunes is produced by Wonda Gurl – I love her energy.”

Furtado has been actively working on new music, dedicating long hours to the creative process and emphasizing collaboration and community. She reveals that her upcoming pop album will incorporate various influences.

The story behind "Eat Your Man" began when Furtado discovered that both she and Dom Dolla would be headlining Australia's 2022 Beyond the Valley Festival. 

After witnessing Dom's performance, where he combined his track "Take It" with Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, and Furtado's own hit "Give It to Me," she reached out to collaborate. The idea to create a club record that melded all of Furtado's hits emerged during a conversation while driving to a studio in Philadelphia. 

In "Eat Your Man," Furtado references her 2000 hit "I'm Like a Bird" with lyrics like "Fly like a bird, I'm taking it home." The song exudes a pulsating bass line as she boldly declares, "I'll eat your man, devour him whole." Furtado's forthcoming album will mark her seventh studio release, following her last full-length record, "The Ride," in 2017. 

This upcoming project combines R&B and pop piano ballads and reflects Furtado's positive outlook and renewed passion for music. 

The singer-songwriter has embraced her profession with gratitude and cites influential conversations with Drake, who encouraged her to make new music and invited her to perform as a surprise guest at his All-Canadian North Stars event in Toronto. 

“I met Drake a year ago and we had some deep conversations about life and art and he blew up my head reminding me what a valuable artist I am and told me to ‘boss up’ and make new music, and I listened.”

She adds: “So, I couldn’t say no when he invited me on stage, I had to be brave and boss up and start the next chapter.”

