Saturday Jun 03, 2023
Former co-host of Phillip Schofield on 'This Morning', Fern Britton gets emotional

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

She made the post only a few hours after Schofield revealed the news of his infidelity

Phillip Schofield’s former co-host on This Morning, Fern Britton got emotional in a new post amidst his major scandal. The TV presenter chose to ignore all the drama as she tweeted about the show Ted Lasso.

“Just watched the final #TedLasso with cuppa in bed. Tears rolling down my face but such a smile in my heart. What a show what a cast what a story.”

The 65-year-old hosted the show alongside Schofield between the years 1999 and 2009 but after a decade together, they went through a highly publicized fall out and have not spoken since.

This tweet of hers took up quite a different tone to the post she made earlier that seemed to be alluding to the entire affair scandal which led to Schofield resigning from ITV.

“Unexpected calls from old mates are so lovely. Just had the loveliest catch up with @EamonnHolmes. I think we have known each other since the 80's when we were babies. Shooting the breeze.”

She made the post only a few hours after Schofield revealed the news of his infidelity to the Daily Mail. Holmes has been very vocal about criticizing ITV and Schofield, even going on to claim that several bosses at ITV knew about the affair and worked to keep it secret.

