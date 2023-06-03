 
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
Lily-Rose Depp says she avoided The Weeknd when he was method acting

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

Despite the darker themes, the atmosphere on set was quite relaxed
Well known actress Lily-Rose Depp says that she would “steer clear” of The Weeknd while he was method acting on The Idol. The 24 year old admitted that she would keep her distance but that “nobody lost their minds.”

The show has not received the best reviews from critics ever since it premiered its first two episodes at the Cannes Film Festival for its graphic sexual content. It follows a pop star, played by Depp, who has lost her way and is trying to become “greatest and sexiest pop star in America.”

While doing so, she gets entangled in a relationship with a cult leader, Tedros played by The Weeknd.

The series is set to premiere on HBO on June 4th and the actress sat down to discuss the filming process and the set’s atmosphere ahead of the release. She told Entertainment Weekly:

“I don't think anybody went full method – nobody lost their minds. Well, sometimes when Abel would get – I don't want to reveal too much about where Abel's character goes, but when he would be in full Tedros mode sometimes, I would steer clear of him, I'd be like, ‘He's in his zone right now.’”

Despite the darker themes, the atmosphere on set was quite relaxed. “For something that does, of course, explore darker themes and has some pretty heavy emotional moments to it and everything, the vibe on set was quite lighthearted.”

