Sunday Jun 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Oscar Isaac pitches Pedro Pascal to 'Spider-Verse'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 04, 2023

Oscar Isaac pitches Pedro Pascal to Spider-Verse
Oscar Isaac pitches Pedro Pascal to 'Spider-Verse'

Oscar Isaac has revealed he wanted his pal Pedro Pascal to join the Spider-Verse series.

Speaking to British GQ, Issac, who played Miguel O'Hara in the animated film, said, “Let's find something for him," adding, "He should be a Spider-Person — like a cranky, old Spider-Person."

Earlier, Pascal told Wired about his close friendship of two decades with the Moon Knight star.

“I met him through a play we did together in 2005," he recounted. "An Off Broadway show where we were getting $500 a week, before taxes."

Meanwhile, the duo also worked together in the 2019 action film Triple Frontier starring Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam, and Garrett Hedlund.

In other news, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star Shameik Moore has assured that he will put in double efforts if he is selected for the live-action Miles Morales role.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor said, “I guess you would get more than the voice if I was to play it,” revealing his approach to live-action roles compared to animation. “I would get in shape, take the steps and time to really slim, slim, slim up. Shave this beard. Go into afro-mode, and take out the braids. And I would just put my entire being into that performance.”

