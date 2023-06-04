 
Dr. Phil squares blame for 2016 Shelley Duvall's interview on 'promotions'

Dr. Phil squares blame for 2016 Shelley Duvall's interview on 'promotions'

Dr Phil McGraw has dismissed remorsefulness for the 2016 interview of Shelley Duvall, which prompted sharp criticism.

During an interview with CNN Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace, 72-year-old defended his approach in the controversial interview where the Popeye actor revealed that she had a mental illness.

“I don't regret what I did," adding, "I regret that it was promoted in a way that people thought was unbecoming."

The talk-show host added, "There are parts of that story that I haven't talked about and won't talk about in specific, but I can say generally that we worked with her family [and] with her for over a year off camera, after the fact, providing her opportunities for inpatient and outpatient psychiatric care. I can't tell you the extent we went through."

McGraw also slammed viewers for their criticism following the interview.

"And the people that were critical of it, nobody ever asked them what they ever did to try and help her," he continued. "And the answer is not a damn thing."

