Jessie J pens heartfelt tribute to boyfriend after welcoming their first baby

Jessie J got candid about how she met her beau in a sweet tribute after they welcomed their first child.

“I struggle to keep things private. I think if you know me you know that. I want to protect people I love and keep it for just myself,” the Price Tag singer wrote in an Instagram Story on Saturday, June 3rd, on a photo of the couple during childbirth.

“And then so often I think f—k it because life is short [and] I don’t want to regret it. Once you open the door you can’t close it.”

She then went on to reveal that she met her now-boyfriend ‘weeks’ after her miscarriage in 2021. “I met this man, weeks after my miscarriage in 2021. Like a beam of light. He lit up my dark days.

“It was a whirlwind love and a miracle that we fell pregnant naturally with not one issue during. Grateful doesn’t cut it. He has given me many of the best gifts of my life,” gushed the Bang Bang musician, 36.

“He didn’t let go of my hand [during childbirth] and I wouldn’t have been able to go through it without him. The calm to my crazy. The peace to my fear. The Daddy to my baby. Thank you.”

In November 2021, Jessie suffered opened up about her pregnancy loss when she had decided on having a baby on her own.

Later on, in January this year, the singer announced that she was expecting her “rainbow baby” but did not reveal who the father of her child is.

The new mom is reportedly dating basketball player Chanan Safir Colman, but hasn't officially confirmed their relationship.