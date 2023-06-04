 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah ‘bans’ ex-girlfriend from meeting actor

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 04, 2023

Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah ‘bans’ ex-girlfriend from meeting actor
Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah ‘bans’ ex-girlfriend from meeting actor

Noor Alfallah, Al Pacino’s eight-month pregnant girlfriend, is seemingly possessive of her partner.

Alfallah, who is 54 years younger than the Scarface actor, 83, has reportedly barred his former girlfriend and close friend Lucila Sola from visiting their home, per RadarOnline.

Sources close to the 29-year-old, shared that the she has “banned” Sola from coming over to The Godfather star’s home in Los Angeles.

Daily Mail also reported that it has become “increasingly difficult” for Pacino and Sola, who dated Al for four years before they split in 2015, “to get face time” as Noor “keeps trying” to put Sola “away from Al” and this had been happening “over the last few months.”

The insider also added that Noor’s relationship with Al has become “more serious.”

Despite Pacino and Sola ending their relationship over eight years ago, the two have reportedly remained close, and the elderly actor has even continued to play the role of “stepfather” with his ex’s daughter Camila Morrone.

The Scent of a Woman actor is also rumoured to be the one to introduce Morrone to her former boyfriend, Leonardo DiCaprio, back in 2017.

Pacino and Alfallah have been linked since April 2022. The pair first sparked romance rumours when they were pictured grabbing dinner together.

Sources told Page Six last year that the couple had actually been quietly dating since the pandemic.

Alfallah graduated from the University of Southern California’s Cinematic School of Arts before continuing her studies at the University of California Los Angeles, where she obtained a master’s degree in film and TV producing, according to Deadline. Currently, she works as a producer.

More From Entertainment:

Noel Gallagher berates 1975, Matty Healy following Oasis remark

Noel Gallagher berates 1975, Matty Healy following Oasis remark
Britain's Got Talent viewers share complaint of new episode

Britain's Got Talent viewers share complaint of new episode
Here’s the secret meaning behind Taylor Swift’s Era Tour jewellery

Here’s the secret meaning behind Taylor Swift’s Era Tour jewellery
Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah ‘bans’ ex-girlfriend from meeting actor

Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah ‘bans’ ex-girlfriend from meeting actor
Holly Willoughby not shying away from Phillip Schofield scandal

Holly Willoughby not shying away from Phillip Schofield scandal
Jemele Hill never asked Spotify for same deal as Joe Rogan

Jemele Hill never asked Spotify for same deal as Joe Rogan
Hailee Steinfeld on ‘emotional’ Gwen Stacy scenes in ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ video

Hailee Steinfeld on ‘emotional’ Gwen Stacy scenes in ‘Across the Spider-Verse’

Christina Applegate wants to get a little stronger, reveals David Faustino

Christina Applegate wants to get a little stronger, reveals David Faustino
Dwayne Johnson ‘very impressed’ with Halle Bailey in Little Mermaid: Watch video

Dwayne Johnson ‘very impressed’ with Halle Bailey in Little Mermaid: Watch
Andrew Tate denies misogyny allegations, backpedals on previous remarks

Andrew Tate denies misogyny allegations, backpedals on previous remarks
Hilary Duff marks ‘handsome’ Matthew Koma’s birthday with special tribute

Hilary Duff marks ‘handsome’ Matthew Koma’s birthday with special tribute
Eva Longoria reflects on her close friendship with ‘loyal’ Victoria Beckham

Eva Longoria reflects on her close friendship with ‘loyal’ Victoria Beckham
Riley Keough admits privilege brought her to ‘amazing opportunities’ video

Riley Keough admits privilege brought her to ‘amazing opportunities’

Jessie J pens heartfelt tribute to boyfriend after welcoming their first baby

Jessie J pens heartfelt tribute to boyfriend after welcoming their first baby
'The Flash 2' script is completed amid Ezra Miller controversy

'The Flash 2' script is completed amid Ezra Miller controversy
Oscar Isaac pitches Pedro Pascal to 'Spider-Verse'

Oscar Isaac pitches Pedro Pascal to 'Spider-Verse'
Dr. Phil squares blame for 2016 Shelley Duvall's interview on 'promotions'

Dr. Phil squares blame for 2016 Shelley Duvall's interview on 'promotions'
Kate Winslet recalls 'unexpected' hate from media

Kate Winslet recalls 'unexpected' hate from media
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' widens Daniel Kaluuya craft

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' widens Daniel Kaluuya craft
Jared Leto 'lizardness' helps him sans tears for 17 years

Jared Leto 'lizardness' helps him sans tears for 17 years
Piper Perabo teases 'Yellowstone' universe amid series cancellation

Piper Perabo teases 'Yellowstone' universe amid series cancellation