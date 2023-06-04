Jemele Hill never asked Spotify for same deal as Joe Rogan

 
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
Sunday Jun 04, 2023

Despite reports suggesting otherwise, Sports personality Jemele Hill has clarified that her Spotify podcast is not going anywhere.

A report by Bloomberg suggested that Jemele Hill’s “Unbothered” network of podcasts, as well as her own show Jemele Hill is Unbothered, needed a new home, because of a change in the company’s “expensive podcasting strategy.”

The news comes 4 years after Spotify offered $200 million to Joe Rogan’s podcast. Following which Hill said she would like to see Spotify remunerate black podcasters equally.

“What I would like to see,” Hill told The New York Times in 2019, “is for them to hand $100 million to somebody who is Black.”

Quashing the reports Hill tweeted her podcast will continue according to schedule and that she never asked Spotify for the same deal as Joe Rogan.

“A lot of what’s been reported just isn’t true,” she said. “My podcast hasn’t been cancelled. I never asked Spotify for $100M. This s— is truly comical.”

Jemele Hill previously worked for ESPN and left the network amid political disagreements. Hill later joined The Atlantic and launched her podcast at Spotify in 2019.

