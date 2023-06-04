Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘can’t keep pulling dosh’: ‘Need the royals’

Experts have started to question whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can keep up with the public demand and their cash reserves if they decide to “stop peddling royal material.”



Royal commentator Angela Levin weighed in on these questions.

According to News.com.au, she weighed in on everything and noted the ‘long lull’ that currently exists in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s itinerary.

She started by writing “I would bet good money that the former actress has plenty of entrepreneurial fingers-in-pies already and has more Smythson notebooks filled with ideas than their Bond Street keeps in stock; that is to say, we are only in the lull here before Meghan’s Next Big Thing is unveiled.”

“But what the dickens is Harry going to do? Maybe he will go down the Tony Blair and Bill Clitnon route and try to earn megabucks giving six and seven-figure paid speeches.”

“The sticking point there is … they were former leaders of the free world versus he is a man who was in the military and then worked for Gan-Gan.”

“Will the Deutsche Banks and UBS’ of the world be that interested in paying good money to hear him talk about his mental health travails?” perhaps.

Or about “that one time his meanie older brother broke his necklace?” or maybe about “how unfair it is that he doesn’t get to have a go on the Buckingham Palace balcony too?”

At the end of the day, “the $6.7 million question is, between Harry and Meghan, can they keep pulling in the sort of dosh they need to, even once they have run out of, or decide to stop peddling, royal material?”