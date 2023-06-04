 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard ‘won't be silenced’ following Johnny Depp trial

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 04, 2023

Amber Heard ‘wont be silenced’ following Johnny Depp trial
Amber Heard ‘won't be silenced’ following Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard is reportedly planning to write a memoir as she is considering "sharing her truth."

Radar Online, citing a source, reported, “She (Amber Heard) won't be silenced"

The insider said, "She feels she was treated very badly during the trial", and added “She feels like she's the victim here."

The Aquaman actress has moved to Spain with her daughter Oonagh and quietly settled in Madrid.

In April, a source close to Amber Heard told People magazine, “She (Amber Heard) has been living in Spain, where she gets more privacy.

“The trial was beyond stressful for her, and she just wanted to start fresh out of the country."

Meanwhile, Amber Heard is also planning her Hollywood comeback despite having moved to Madrid.

More From Entertainment:

Blackpink’s Jennie reveals what she’d keep while deserted on an island

Blackpink’s Jennie reveals what she’d keep while deserted on an island
Amber Heard ‘won't be silenced’ following Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard ‘won't be silenced’ following Johnny Depp trial
BTS’ Jungkook to release solo album on July 14th, his agency responds

BTS’ Jungkook to release solo album on July 14th, his agency responds
Here is why professional tattoo artists are praising BTS’ Jungkook

Here is why professional tattoo artists are praising BTS’ Jungkook
Amy Robach sends secret message to TJ Holmes

Amy Robach sends secret message to TJ Holmes
Kim Cattrall says yes to ‘And Just Like That’ cameo on THESE conditions

Kim Cattrall says yes to ‘And Just Like That’ cameo on THESE conditions
Jodie Marsh says former ‘This Morning’ host Philip Schofield is “crude and gross”

Jodie Marsh says former ‘This Morning’ host Philip Schofield is “crude and gross”
Jane McDonald stuns at British Soap Awards after replacing Phillip Schofield

Jane McDonald stuns at British Soap Awards after replacing Phillip Schofield
Natalie Portman all smiles as she makes first appearance since husband's cheating scandal

Natalie Portman all smiles as she makes first appearance since husband's cheating scandal
Jeremy Clarkson passionately defends former ITV colleague Phillip Schofield

Jeremy Clarkson passionately defends former ITV colleague Phillip Schofield
Phillip Schofield scandal only tip of the iceberg, claims journalist behind major reveal

Phillip Schofield scandal only tip of the iceberg, claims journalist behind major reveal
'Life On Mars' creators axe sequel plans

'Life On Mars' creators axe sequel plans

Keke Palmer serenades fans with impromptu cover of Taylor Swift's 'Our Song'

Keke Palmer serenades fans with impromptu cover of Taylor Swift's 'Our Song'
Matty Healy shares smooch with male security guard while performing 'Robbers'

Matty Healy shares smooch with male security guard while performing 'Robbers'

‘The Full Monty’ star Hugo Speer dropped by Disney after runner found him naked in trailer

‘The Full Monty’ star Hugo Speer dropped by Disney after runner found him naked in trailer
Calls made to ‘This Morning’ “will be heavily vetted” amid Phillip Schofield scandal

Calls made to ‘This Morning’ “will be heavily vetted” amid Phillip Schofield scandal
Neil Patrick Harris' series 'Uncoupled' postponed amid WGA strike

Neil Patrick Harris' series 'Uncoupled' postponed amid WGA strike
Eva Longoria shares details about Desperate Housewives reboot

Eva Longoria shares details about Desperate Housewives reboot
Priyanka Chopra and mom enjoy Beyonce’s Renaissance show with Salma Hayek

Priyanka Chopra and mom enjoy Beyonce’s Renaissance show with Salma Hayek
Noel Gallagher berates 1975, Matty Healy following Oasis remark

Noel Gallagher berates 1975, Matty Healy following Oasis remark
Britain's Got Talent viewers share complaint of new episode

Britain's Got Talent viewers share complaint of new episode