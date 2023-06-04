Amber Heard ‘won't be silenced’ following Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard is reportedly planning to write a memoir as she is considering "sharing her truth."

Radar Online, citing a source, reported, “She (Amber Heard) won't be silenced"



The insider said, "She feels she was treated very badly during the trial", and added “She feels like she's the victim here."

The Aquaman actress has moved to Spain with her daughter Oonagh and quietly settled in Madrid.

In April, a source close to Amber Heard told People magazine, “She (Amber Heard) has been living in Spain, where she gets more privacy.

“The trial was beyond stressful for her, and she just wanted to start fresh out of the country."

Meanwhile, Amber Heard is also planning her Hollywood comeback despite having moved to Madrid.