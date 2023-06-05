 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday Jun 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Tyler James William slams sexuality speculations on Insta

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 05, 2023

Tyler James William slams sexuality speculations on Insta
Tyler James William slams sexuality speculations on Insta

Tyler James Williams has called out the continuous zeroing in on his sexuality amid Pride Month.

The 30-year-old shared his thoughts on his Instagram story to slam those for taking an interest in his sexual identity.

“Usually I wouldn’t address stuff like this, but I feel like it as a conversation is bigger than me. I’m not gay, but I think the culture of trying to ‘find’ some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a closed person ‘let slip’ is very dangerous,” Williams added.

“Overanalyzing someone’s behavior in an attempt to ‘catch’ them directly contributes to the anxiety a lot of queer and queer-questioning people feel when they fear living in their truth,” he continued. “It makes the most pedestrian of conversations and interactions in spaces feel less safe for our gay brothers and sisters and those who may be questioning."

“And what may seem like harmless fun and conversation may actually be sending a dangerous message to those struggling with real issues,” he clarified. “I refuse to inadvertently contribute to that message," the 30-year-old said.

Williams shot to prominence from Everybody Hates Chris, and the actor's popularity doubled with the ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary, where he played teacher Gregory Eddie and bagged his first Golden Globe.

More From Entertainment:

Tyler James William slams sexuality speculations on Insta

Tyler James William slams sexuality speculations on Insta
Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright misses 'Vanderpump Rules'

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright misses 'Vanderpump Rules'

Andy Cohen's daughter adds to NY 'first few' surrogate babies

Andy Cohen's daughter adds to NY 'first few' surrogate babies
Amanda Seyfried talks about working with husband in 'The Crowded Room'

Amanda Seyfried talks about working with husband in 'The Crowded Room'
Jonah Hauer-King ended up 'Hulk' for 'Little Mermaid'

Jonah Hauer-King ended up 'Hulk' for 'Little Mermaid'

Brian Cox has yet to watch explosive 'Succession' finale

Brian Cox has yet to watch explosive 'Succession' finale

'The Last of Us' may not 'resume' after season 2

'The Last of Us' may not 'resume' after season 2
Kim Kardashian admits she sings Kanye West' songs with kids: ‘He’s the best!'

Kim Kardashian admits she sings Kanye West' songs with kids: ‘He’s the best!'
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Matty Healy sparks reactions with stunt during concert

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Matty Healy sparks reactions with stunt during concert
Holly Willoughby shares cryptic post ahead of her next show

Holly Willoughby shares cryptic post ahead of her next show
Will Mark Hamill return as Luke Skywalker? Find Out

Will Mark Hamill return as Luke Skywalker? Find Out
Will Johnny Depp return as Captain Jack Sparrow in 'Pirates Of The Caribbean'?

Will Johnny Depp return as Captain Jack Sparrow in 'Pirates Of The Caribbean'?
Kim Kardashian reveals why she is silent amid drama with ex-Kanye

Kim Kardashian reveals why she is silent amid drama with ex-Kanye
Blackpink’s Jennie reveals what she’d keep while deserted on an island

Blackpink’s Jennie reveals what she’d keep while deserted on an island
Amber Heard ‘won't be silenced’ following Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard ‘won't be silenced’ following Johnny Depp trial
BTS’ Jungkook to release solo album on July 14th, his agency responds

BTS’ Jungkook to release solo album on July 14th, his agency responds
Here is why professional tattoo artists are praising BTS’ Jungkook

Here is why professional tattoo artists are praising BTS’ Jungkook
Amy Robach sends secret message to TJ Holmes

Amy Robach sends secret message to TJ Holmes
Kim Cattrall says yes to ‘And Just Like That’ cameo on THESE conditions

Kim Cattrall says yes to ‘And Just Like That’ cameo on THESE conditions
Jodie Marsh says former ‘This Morning’ host Philip Schofield is “crude and gross”

Jodie Marsh says former ‘This Morning’ host Philip Schofield is “crude and gross”
Jane McDonald stuns at British Soap Awards after replacing Phillip Schofield

Jane McDonald stuns at British Soap Awards after replacing Phillip Schofield