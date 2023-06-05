Britney Spears misses her sons as they prep for Miami move with K-Fed

Britney Spears misses her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, as they prepare to leave with their father Kevin Federline for Miami.

The Toxic hitmaker shared a throwback snap on her Instagram account just days after it was confirmed that she has allowed her boys to relocate with their father.

In the snap, Britney could be seen holding Sean while strolling through a parking lot dressed in a long-sleeved, ruffled blue blouse.

The popstar chose to write nothing in the caption and only dropped two roses emojis.

Last month, it was reported that Britney ex-husband is thinking of relocating to Miami with the couple’s kids.

It was then claimed that Britney was not responding to Kevin's request to send him a written letter permitting their sons to move with their father.

However, the singer’s lawyer ripped the former backup dancer by sending his attorney a letter addressing his "false" claims about Britney not responding to their request.

In the letter issued to K-Fed, he pointed out that the exes’ eldest son, 17, will “no longer be a minor” when he turns 18 in September, while their younger son, 16, is also “nearing the age of maturity.”

“To her credit, Britney Spears will not interfere with and consents to the relocation,” her lawyer penned, adding, he “did not anticipate a dispute” when Kevin's attorney first approached him with the matter back in April.

The lawyer said that Britney is “an icon, loved and respected by millions throughout the world,” as well as a “loving and supportive mother, faithfully supporting” her kids despite their estrangement.