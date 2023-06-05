'The Idol' premieres to disappointing 25% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

HBO's highly anticipated series The Idol has been generating buzz ahead of its release, and now that the pilot episode has premiered it faces negative reviews.

Despite receiving a 25-minute standing ovation at its premiere in Cannes 2023, The Idol is being downvoted, earning a 25% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The show also stirred controversy, with Rolling Stone publishing a report highlighting a toxic behind-the-scenes work environment and describing the graphic content and sexual depictions as a "darker, crazier, and more risqué version" of Euphoria.



Helmed by Sam Levinson, Reza Fahim, and Abel Tesfaye (known as The Weeknd), co-creators of "Euphoria," the star-studded cast includes Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd, Jennie Kim, and Suzanna Son.

The Idol's first episode premiered on June 4, with subsequent episodes titled "Double Fantasy," "Daybreak," and so on, releasing on June 11, June 18, June 25, and July 2, respectively. The first season finale, comprising six episodes, is set to air on July 9.

The series follows pop idol Jocelyn, portrayed by Lily-Rose Depp, as she grapples with her mother's death and experiences a psychotic breakdown that leads to the cancellation of her tour. Influenced by the self-help guru Tedros, played by The Weeknd, Jocelyn enters into a complex and dark relationship. Notably, this marks the debut television role for BLACKPINK singer Jennie.