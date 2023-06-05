 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday Jun 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sarah Ferguson shares her resolve on World Environment Day

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 05, 2023

Sarah Ferguson shares her resolve on World Environment Day
Sarah Ferguson shares her resolve on World Environment Day

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has expressed her resolve to speak up for the planet.

Sarah shared her sweet message on the World Environment Day, saying that she was ‘determined’ to use whatever voice she has to speak up for the planet.

Taking to Instagram, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother said, “We are living through a climate emergency and it’s clear to me that not enough is being done about it.

“We need to get serious about reducing emissions all over the world. I am determined to use whatever voice I have to speak up for our planet. #worldenvironmentday.”

Sarah also shared text from her article she wrote for the Telegraph in April.

The article was shared with title, “Sarah Ferguson: ‘Now I’m a grandma, I’m terrified about climate change.’”

In her opinion piece, Sarah says the planet is fast reaching the point of no return. “We must act to save it now.”

More From Royals:

Old friend ditches Prince Harry

Old friend ditches Prince Harry

Sarah Ferguson shares her resolve on World Environment Day

Sarah Ferguson shares her resolve on World Environment Day
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage facing ‘pretty strong headwinds’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage facing ‘pretty strong headwinds’
Prince Harry has always ‘had it very good’: ‘Has always been filthy rich’ video

Prince Harry has always ‘had it very good’: ‘Has always been filthy rich’
Prince Harry’s mad at King Charles ‘but he needs to get some perspective’

Prince Harry’s mad at King Charles ‘but he needs to get some perspective’
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child

Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child
Prince Harry is constantly ‘milking sympathy out of people’

Prince Harry is constantly ‘milking sympathy out of people’
Royal family shares first post after Lilibet 2nd birthday

Royal family shares first post after Lilibet 2nd birthday
Prince Harry's lawyer reads out Princess Diana’s letters to Michael Barrymore in court

Prince Harry's lawyer reads out Princess Diana’s letters to Michael Barrymore in court
Meghan Markle is ‘cratering’ Prince Harry’s PR: ‘He’s in tatters’ video

Meghan Markle is ‘cratering’ Prince Harry’s PR: ‘He’s in tatters’
Prince Harry’s happiness ‘isn’t the world’s priority’ video

Prince Harry’s happiness ‘isn’t the world’s priority’
King Charles, Camilla ‘saddened’ over train crash in Odisha

King Charles, Camilla ‘saddened’ over train crash in Odisha
Prince Harry fighting the world with ‘a double-edged sword’

Prince Harry fighting the world with ‘a double-edged sword’
Judge not happy at Prince Harry’s absence on opening day of trial

Judge not happy at Prince Harry’s absence on opening day of trial
List of Prince Harry's legal battles with media

List of Prince Harry's legal battles with media

Prince Harry’s lawyer confirms Duke arrives in Britain

Prince Harry’s lawyer confirms Duke arrives in Britain
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘like moths to the flame trying to’ latch onto A listers video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘like moths to the flame trying to’ latch onto A listers
King Charles warned yet again: ‘more difficulties in near future’

King Charles warned yet again: ‘more difficulties in near future’
Princess Lilibet is becoming ‘latest casualty’ in royal feud

Princess Lilibet is becoming ‘latest casualty’ in royal feud
King Charles’ attempt to handle crisis ‘proven’ to be ‘spectacularly lacking’ video

King Charles’ attempt to handle crisis ‘proven’ to be ‘spectacularly lacking’
Prince Harry determined to ‘milk sympathy’ from people despite ‘privilege’ video

Prince Harry determined to ‘milk sympathy’ from people despite ‘privilege’