Sarah Ferguson shares her resolve on World Environment Day

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has expressed her resolve to speak up for the planet.



Sarah shared her sweet message on the World Environment Day, saying that she was ‘determined’ to use whatever voice she has to speak up for the planet.

Taking to Instagram, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother said, “We are living through a climate emergency and it’s clear to me that not enough is being done about it.

“We need to get serious about reducing emissions all over the world. I am determined to use whatever voice I have to speak up for our planet. #worldenvironmentday.”

Sarah also shared text from her article she wrote for the Telegraph in April.

The article was shared with title, “Sarah Ferguson: ‘Now I’m a grandma, I’m terrified about climate change.’”

In her opinion piece, Sarah says the planet is fast reaching the point of no return. “We must act to save it now.”