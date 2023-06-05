 
Monday Jun 05, 2023
Basketball Wives Star Shaunie Henderson opens up about married life

Basketball Wives producer Shaunie married Keion Henderson last May after dating for two years
Shaunie, the Basketball Wives alum told PEOPLE newlywed life is "amazing" with husband Keion Henderson, whom she married last May after dating for two years.

Shaunie and husband Keion were attending the LadyLike Foundation's Women of Excellence Awards & Fashion Show, where she told PEOPLE “Newlywed life is amazing. I love this guy, and the best part about it is he's my best friend.”

“We enjoy each other,” she continued. “We enjoy being around each other. We enjoy talking to each other and loving each other. So, it's easy.”

Henderson, the lead pastor at The Lighthouse Church in Houston, said, “It's been easy. I felt like the day I met her, I felt like I knew her. That kind of natural transmission between souls that meet, it's amazing.”

A happy Keion further added, “Every day we wake up, try to figure out how to make sure it feels as good as it was in the beginning,”

Proud husband Keion gushed over the honor his wife received at the show, “Normally she's standing behind me, listening to me talk too much. So now I'm doing for her what she normally does for me. I'm just touching her on the back, letting her know that I'm here. It's amazing.”

“It feels great to see people appreciate the woman that I know privately. She deserves it. She's not faking it. This is what she does on a day-to-day basis.”

“I think she's the most deserving person in the world,” he concluded. 

