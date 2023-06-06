 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's pal shares special birthday tribute to Lilibet

Prince Harry, Meghan Markles pal shares special birthday tribute to Lilibet

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's friend has shared an adorable throwback photo of Lilibet to mark the little princess' second birthday.

The couple's photographer friend, Misan Harriman, shared his iconic shot of the little princess that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released for her first birthday.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter turned 2 on Sunday (June 4, 2023) and the photographer posted the iconic shot he took of the little princess for her first birthday on his Instagram Story.

Harriman added a colorful “Happy Birthday” sticker to the adorable portrait Meghan and Harry released last year.

Lilibet is seen seating in the grass of Frogmore Cottage during her backyard picnic party in June 2022. The Princess wore a blue dress with a white bow in her red hair — revealing that she inherited her dad’s tresses!

Harriman and his family were guests at Lili's first birthday party, and the Sussexes have tapped him to capture important moments in the past. 

