Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
Kim Cattrall opens up about battling ageing in every way

Kim Cattrall has recently opened up on “battling” ageing by the use of cosmetic surgery.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the Sex and the City star, who is going to make a cameo on season two, said, “I’m in my 60s now, and I’m all about battling ageing in every way I can.”

The Emmy-nominated star explained, “There are so many other alternatives now, treatments that stimulate your own body to fight ageing.

“There are fillers, Botox, there’s so many different things that you can investigate and try and see if it’s for you,” remarked the 66-year-old.

Kim mentioned, “It’s not just a vanity thing.”

“I play a certain kind of woman who looks a certain kind of way. And professionally I am looking after myself,” continued the actress.

“I want to look like the best version of myself,” she commented.

Cattrall however pointed out that it’s important to connect with the “right surgeon”.

“It can’t be emphasised enough. You want to look like you!” she added.

Back in 2020, Cattrall spoke to PEOPLE about her experience in Hollywood as an ageing woman.

“In Hollywood, you’re either an ingenue or a leading lady and then a divorced wife or a cougar. And I'm none of those things. So, I wanted to examine that.”

“It's an incredible thing to have been in the business this long. I thought the best thing for my life would be being an actress that worked. And I'm flabbergasted that I've gotten as far as I have,” she added.

