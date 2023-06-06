 
Eamonn Holmes gives his opinion on Holly Willoughby’s return to ‘This Morning’

They also commented on the possibility of the ITV boss Magnus Brooke being questioned about the scandal
Television personality Eamonn Holmes gave his take on host of This Morning Holly Willoughby returning to the show. He also called her new co-host Josie Gibson “the star of the show.”

Holmes discussed the situation on the Tuesday Breakfast Show along with his GB News co-host Isabel Webster. He commented: “'The star of the show yesterday, for me, was Josie Gibson. It's lovely to hear a West Country accent, isn't it?”

His co-host readily agreed, saying: “Absolutely, so warm and there aren't enough West County accents on the TV.”

They also commented on the possibility of the ITV boss Magnus Brooke being questioned about the scandal at the Culture, Media and Sport Committee.

“There's a big show going on at Westminster today, it's the Culture, Media and Sport Committee and today they will take evidence to scrutinize the Government's Draft Media Bill,” said Holmes. “Answering questions from MPs will be Magnus Brooke, ITV's Group Director of Strategy, Policy and regulation among others.”

Webster continued: “Perhaps he's the man behind all the robust procedures that have been quoted so regularly in the last few weeks.”

“Or perhaps he knows nothing about them, we'll find out today. The Schofield scandal could overshadow the session, of course, and the line of questioning could easily turn towards who knew what and when at This Morning?” Holmes claimed.

