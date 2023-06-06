BTS’ Jungkook gives new details on his fight with Jimin during their trainee days

He added that he had an issue with the way he spoke to people, with his words coming off as quite harsh

K-pop group BTS’ Jungkook held a live broadcast on June 5th where he was asked about the reason behind his fight with Jimin when they were trainees. This particular question has plagued the group’s fans for a long time.

On June 2020 on the occasion of their seventh anniversary, BTS released a video where they could be seen recreating their first time celebrating the event and shared stories from their early days.

Jungkook then brought up the fight he had with Jimin, which made them both laugh. Although they didn’t go into too much detail, they revealed that they had gotten into an argument which ended with them leaving the practice room in anger.

Jungkook then began to call Jimin repeatedly and when he picked up, the youngest member apologized to him. When Jimin asked him if he wanted him to pick him up, he answered in the affirmative but admitted that he was wandering out in the rain and didn’t know where he was.

“I personally don’t think I had a distinct point of going through puberty, but at the time I too was very young and Jimin hyung too was just entering the real world and at a state/condition where he was diligently fulfilling his role as the [member] following the maknae/youngest,” he explained.

He added that he had an issue with the way he spoke to people back then, with his words coming off as quite harsh.

“Because of that, Jimin hyung probably pulled me to the side separately and we talked but…for me as well, the way I felt I was aware of my mistake. I knew it instinctively, because they were the actions I made but because I also had my own pride and it felt like there were aspects where I was right, I lost my temper, arguing back at Jimin hyung. I lost my temper, so Jimin hyung got mad so that’s how [everything] unfolded.”