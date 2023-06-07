 
menu menu menu
Royals
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Catherina Tate: Being part of Royal Family would be 'awful'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

Catherine Tate is touching upon her opinions on the members of the Royal Family.

The actress admits she 'feels sorry' for the Royals as she is set to launch her sitcom, Queen of Oz.

Speaking exclusively to Daily Star and other publications, the producer confessed she feels it would be messed up if she were a member of the Royal Family.

She explained: “It must be awful to be constantly looked at and constantly scrutinised. I can imagine nothing worse than having to dedicate your life to the public.

“I didn’t study any member of the royal family. It sounds like an awful lot of hard work. It’s a highly fictitious creation and also, it’s a piece of entertainment as well.”

“I’m sure there’s masses of things like royal protocol that wouldn’t happen but you have to take artistic license and think ‘what works for this world that we’ve created’,” she concluded.

 Catherina then went on to dish out how she met Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Variety show 2005.

Catherine recalled: “I did! It was after the Royal Variety show when everyone lines up to shake hands.

More From Royals:

King Charles III hiring youngsters at Sandringham: Read video

King Charles III hiring youngsters at Sandringham: Read
Catherina Tate: Being part of Royal Family would be 'awful' video

Catherina Tate: Being part of Royal Family would be 'awful'
Kate Middleton 'favourite tiara' comes with shooting cost for health? video

Kate Middleton 'favourite tiara' comes with shooting cost for health?
Prince Eugenie relished expensive champagne, lobster in £30k labour ward video

Prince Eugenie relished expensive champagne, lobster in £30k labour ward
Meghan Markle will go back to 'acting' after failed production projects video

Meghan Markle will go back to 'acting' after failed production projects
Prince Harry breaks silence on rumours 'King Charles not his real father'

Prince Harry breaks silence on rumours 'King Charles not his real father'
Prince William, Kate Middleton share first post after Harry's appearance in London court

Prince William, Kate Middleton share first post after Harry's appearance in London court
Kate Middleton discusses 'stress management tips' amid Harry's tense testimony

Kate Middleton discusses 'stress management tips' amid Harry's tense testimony
Prince Harry claims press actively tried to ruin his relationships with Meghan and others

Prince Harry claims press actively tried to ruin his relationships with Meghan and others
Prince Harry speaks of 'significant distress' in courtroom showdown against British media

Prince Harry speaks of 'significant distress' in courtroom showdown against British media
Prince Harry 'skips' US court hearing

Prince Harry 'skips' US court hearing

Ivanka Trump, Cindy Crawford react to birth of Princess Eugenie's second son

Ivanka Trump, Cindy Crawford react to birth of Princess Eugenie's second son
Royals abandon Princess Eugenie after Queen's death

Royals abandon Princess Eugenie after Queen's death
Prince Harry retaliates against Piers Morgan's 'horrific attacks'

Prince Harry retaliates against Piers Morgan's 'horrific attacks'
Where's Meghan Markle as Prince Harry starts legal battle against media?

Where's Meghan Markle as Prince Harry starts legal battle against media?
Princess Lilibet receives love from Viola Davis on 2nd birthday

Princess Lilibet receives love from Viola Davis on 2nd birthday
Piers Morgan friend Holly Willoughby compared to Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan friend Holly Willoughby compared to Meghan Markle
Diana’s butler Paul Burell is a “two-face s***”, says Prince Harry in shocking statement

Diana’s butler Paul Burell is a “two-face s***”, says Prince Harry in shocking statement
Cressida Bonas shares sincere feelings for Princess Eugenie

Cressida Bonas shares sincere feelings for Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry called out for his hypocrisy with ‘laughable claim’

Prince Harry called out for his hypocrisy with ‘laughable claim’
King Charles declares big change for Australia after his ascension

King Charles declares big change for Australia after his ascension