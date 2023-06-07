Video: Coldplay’s Chris Martin breaks the internet by going ‘eco-friendly’

Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin has overtaken social media in a frenzy due to his ‘down to earth’ demeaner, despite such international success.

The 46-year-old singer-songwriter, known for his commitment to the environment, opted for a more sustainable mode of transportation and stunned fellow passengers as he disembarked at the Welsh capital's station.

Check it out Below:

For those unversed, Coldplay is set to perform two consecutive sold-out shows at the Principality Stadium, located just a stone's throw away from the train station.

Thus, Martin's decision to take the train aligns with the band's ongoing efforts to reduce carbon emissions during their tour.

Notably, their ‘eco-friendly’ concerts incorporate innovative measures such as generating electricity through a dancefloor activated by fans' movements and utilizing pedal power at the venues.

Recently, Coldplay announced a significant achievement, and managed to decrease their carbon footprint decreasing by an impressive 47 percent.

Coldplay's ongoing 2023 UK and European tour, which commenced in May, has already sold a staggering 1.4 million tickets.