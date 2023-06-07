 
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
Gigi Hadid connects with celebrated filmmaker after India visit

Gigi Hadid visited India recently to promote her fashion line with a major brand.

The supermodel, who was seen rubbing shoulders with the superstars like Shahrukh Khan during her visit, called her first trip to India "unforgettable".

She used her social media to promote the event where Zandaya, Tom Holland and may other western celebrities were present.

The event also featured Penelope Cruz, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

A look at Gigi's Instagram shows that following her India visit, the model has started following celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar. 

She is followed by more than 78 million people on the Facebook-owned application. The sister of model Bella Hadid is following only 1457 people on the app.


 

