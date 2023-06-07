 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jenna Ortega opens up about scrutiny from ‘manipulative’ social media

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega says she often lands in trouble for being authentic
'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega says she often lands in trouble for being authentic

Actresses Jenna Ortega and Elle Fanning recently sat down for a frank discussion about their work experiences. The stars of Wednesday and The Great, respectively, spoke openly about the negative impact of social media during a recent feature in Variety

In addition to sharing stories about their struggles with bad auditions and growing up as child stars, Ortega and Fanning also delved into the manipulative aspects of social media and the pressure it places on those in the entertainment industry.

Discussing social media, Ortega said that it can be "manipulative" and shared that she can easily find herself in hot waters due to her authenticity.

“Because I naturally tend to be sarcastic or dry, it’s very easy for me to find myself in trouble.”

The Wednesday alum added that she wishes to show the world her true self, “I want people to be able to get to know the people behind the camera and realize that people should never be put on a pedestal. And the more I’ve been exposed to the world, people prey on that and take advantage of that.”

“They see your vulnerability and twist it in a way that you don’t always expect. [Starts to cry] It’s so strange. Sorry, I didn’t mean to do this.”

“I still have this really intense urge to be human and honest and authentic. Another thing about this industry is you get in front of a camera and people want you to be something else — where it’s ‘Have more energy’ or ‘Could you smile?’”

“I would rather people see me cry and do whatever than be something I’m not,” she concluded.  

More From Entertainment:

Idris Elba shares interesting details about his school life in London

Idris Elba shares interesting details about his school life in London
Justin Theroux cousin Louis opens up on friendship with Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux cousin Louis opens up on friendship with Jennifer Aniston
Jenna Ortega opens up about scrutiny from ‘manipulative’ social media

Jenna Ortega opens up about scrutiny from ‘manipulative’ social media
State Department accuses Roger Waters of using antisemitic tropes

State Department accuses Roger Waters of using antisemitic tropes
'The Morning Show' adds new cast members for a ‘sensual’ third season

'The Morning Show' adds new cast members for a ‘sensual’ third season
Lawsuit against Dua Lipa dismissed in US

Lawsuit against Dua Lipa dismissed in US
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's tense moment viral video becomes a massive hit

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's tense moment viral video becomes a massive hit
Chris Hemsworth admits ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ was ‘too silly’

Chris Hemsworth admits ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ was ‘too silly’
Gigi Hadid connects with celebrated filmmaker after India visit

Gigi Hadid connects with celebrated filmmaker after India visit

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes drops F-bomb in on-air blunder

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes drops F-bomb in on-air blunder
Marvel drops exciting first look image of ‘Captain America: Brave New World’

Marvel drops exciting first look image of ‘Captain America: Brave New World’
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega details her ‘weird’ fan moment with flight attendant

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega details her ‘weird’ fan moment with flight attendant
Video: Coldplay’s Chris Martin breaks the internet by going ‘eco-friendly’

Video: Coldplay’s Chris Martin breaks the internet by going ‘eco-friendly’
Tom Holland shares taking a ‘year off from acting’ after finishing The Crowded Room

Tom Holland shares taking a ‘year off from acting’ after finishing The Crowded Room
Jodie Comer's ‘Prima Facie’ wins big at Drama Desk Awards

Jodie Comer's ‘Prima Facie’ wins big at Drama Desk Awards
Reese Witherspoon shares interesting Summer book pick for June: Watch

Reese Witherspoon shares interesting Summer book pick for June: Watch
Martha Stewart criticised hybrid work culture in US offices

Martha Stewart criticised hybrid work culture in US offices
Chris Hemsworth makes shocking confession about playing Thor character

Chris Hemsworth makes shocking confession about playing Thor character
Chris Hemsworth talks 'driving force behind' his triumphs: 'My woman'

Chris Hemsworth talks 'driving force behind' his triumphs: 'My woman'
Coronation Street star Julie Goodyear suffering from dementia, reveals husband

Coronation Street star Julie Goodyear suffering from dementia, reveals husband
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan reveals she ‘grew up’ with Never Have I Ever’s Devi character

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan reveals she ‘grew up’ with Never Have I Ever’s Devi character