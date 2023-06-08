 
Tom Holland count blessings as he returns for 'Spider-Man 4'

Tom Holland previous 'Spider-Man' smashed many records

Tom Holland is over the room after his reported return as he revealed he is "lucky" to reprise Spider-Man in the next Marvel movie.

During an interview with Screen Rant, the star responded to the question of his next nemesis in the film, he replied, "That's a really tough question," "I mean, Spider-Man has got arguably some of the best villains in the comic book world. I love the character. I love Spider-Man. I'd be lucky to play him again, but we'll have to wait and see."

Meanwhile, Holland revealed he will go dormant for a year from acting after The Crowded Room gruelling shoot.

During an interview with ExtraTV, the 27-year-old announced, “I'm now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was.”

“I am excited to see how it turns out, and I feel like our hard work wasn't in vain,” the 27-year-old added.

Moreover, the actor also declared support for writers as their strike heats up.

"I can't talk about that, but I can say that we have been having meetings. We've put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers," he continued. "There's been multiple conversations had, but at this point, it's very, very early stages." 

