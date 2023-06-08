 
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
Web Desk

Natalie Portman shows off wedding ring amid Benjamin Millepied’s infidelity

Web Desk

Natalie Portman alluded to staying in her marriage with Benjamin Millepied despite rumours of his alleged infidelity.

The Thor: Love and Thunder actress, 41, showed off her wedding ring while attending the French Open on Wednesday, June 7th, 2023, reported by multiple media outlets.

The Black Swan star was all smiles as she sat in the stands with friends, however, Millepied, 45, did not join his wife for the event. On several occasions, Portman held up her hand to her face, showing off her 4-carat, Jamie Wolf-designed rock.

Portman’s appearance comes less than a week after reports surfaced that Millepied was not faithful to his marriage with the actress.

A French outlet, Voici, claimed on Friday, June 2nd, 2023, that Millepied had an extramarital affair with climate activist Camille Étienne. The images from the outlet suggested that Millepied has been spending time with glamorous young activist, as they were spotted leaving his office.

Following news of his alleged infidelity, a source told Us Weekly that the Oscar-winning actress felt “humiliated” by the cheating scandal but was remaining committed to her marriage.

“Natalie believes Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him,” the insider told the outlet.

Moreover, a source close to the couple told Page Six, “They have not split and are trying to work things out. Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him. He loves her and their family.”

Furthermore, People Magazine quoted an insider, adding that Portman is “incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy.”

The couple, who got married in 2012, share children Aleph, 11, and Amalia, 6.

