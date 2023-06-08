 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Niall Horan ‘afraid’ to go out after being chased by One Direction crazy fans

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

Niall Horan ‘afraid’ to go out after being chased by One Direction crazy fans
Niall Horan ‘afraid’ to go out after being chased by One Direction crazy fans

Niall Horan has recently opened up about his fear to go out after being “chased” by One Direction fans.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK about the launch of his new music album, Horan revealed, “I loved touring, but it was crazy.”

“We’d go to countries and never see a second of it – it was hotel, venue, plane, same again,” stated the musician.

Horan disclosed, “We couldn’t get out the hotel door. If you went out in the car, you’d be seen and chased by fans.”

The music artist explained, “I understand why it was going on, but it gave me a thing where, when I came back to London, I would be afraid to go out.”

“There was a period where I actually couldn’t,” he added.

Meanwhile, Horan’s band was on six-year hiatus after forming in 2010 and later on became one of the most popular pop groups around the world.

Moreover, Zayn Malik already left the band in 2015 to pursue a solo career in music.

More From Entertainment:

Matty Healy hits back at Noel Gallagher

Matty Healy hits back at Noel Gallagher
Megan Fox tempts fans into playing Diablo IV

Megan Fox tempts fans into playing Diablo IV
Kim Kardashian gives fans a major hint about her new lover

Kim Kardashian gives fans a major hint about her new lover
Johnny Depp leaves fans excited with latest announcement

Johnny Depp leaves fans excited with latest announcement

Teen animator's LEGO recreation lands him role in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' sequel

Teen animator's LEGO recreation lands him role in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' sequel
Jay Johnston of 'Bob's Burgers arrested in relation to January 6 Capitol Riots

Jay Johnston of 'Bob's Burgers arrested in relation to January 6 Capitol Riots
K-pop group Stray Kids I.N. to sit out broadcast due to health issues

K-pop group Stray Kids I.N. to sit out broadcast due to health issues
K-pop fans continue boycotting HBO show ‘The Idol’

K-pop fans continue boycotting HBO show ‘The Idol’
'Game of Thrones' actor reacts as Emilia Clarke shares release date for 'Secret Invasion'

'Game of Thrones' actor reacts as Emilia Clarke shares release date for 'Secret Invasion'
K-pop group Stray Kids reveal which idols left them star struck

K-pop group Stray Kids reveal which idols left them star struck
Audiences already terrified after chilling trailer for ‘Bird Box 2’

Audiences already terrified after chilling trailer for ‘Bird Box 2’
Sir Michael Caine writes debut thriller novel, at age of 90

Sir Michael Caine writes debut thriller novel, at age of 90

Kourtney Kardashian furious with Kim “She's legit copying my wedding!”

Kourtney Kardashian furious with Kim “She's legit copying my wedding!”
'Jeanne Du Barry' Johnny Depp's Cannes film to make its way to North America

'Jeanne Du Barry' Johnny Depp's Cannes film to make its way to North America
Arnold Schwarzenegger details about his rivalry with Sylvester Stallone

Arnold Schwarzenegger details about his rivalry with Sylvester Stallone
Shameik Moore reacts to ‘haters’ over playing Miles Morales in live-action adaptation

Shameik Moore reacts to ‘haters’ over playing Miles Morales in live-action adaptation
Jill Duggar stands firm amid family's condemnation for telling the truth

Jill Duggar stands firm amid family's condemnation for telling the truth
Kourtney Kardashian discusses Australian morning show awkward viral moment

Kourtney Kardashian discusses Australian morning show awkward viral moment
Holly Willoughby starts ‘This Morning’ with innuendo, viewers left laughing

Holly Willoughby starts ‘This Morning’ with innuendo, viewers left laughing
Elle Fanning, Gina Rodriguez address being a woman in comedy

Elle Fanning, Gina Rodriguez address being a woman in comedy
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello go separate ways after rekindling romance

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello go separate ways after rekindling romance