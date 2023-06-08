 
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
Web Desk

Jay Johnston of 'Bob's Burgers arrested in relation to January 6 Capitol Riots

Web Desk

Jay Johnston of 'Bob's Burgers arrested in relation to January 6 Capitol Riots

Actor Jay Johnston, known mostly for his role on 'Bob's Burgers' was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges related to his alleged participation in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. 

Johnston is facing a felony charge of obstructing officers during civil disorder, as well as several misdemeanors including entering a restricted building and engaging in disruptive conduct with intent to hinder government business. 

The Department of Justice claims that Johnston was involved in a "group assault" on officers defending the Capitol's entrance, supported by video evidence showing him holding a stolen shield. 

Johnston's arrest comes as part of the ongoing investigation into the Capitol riot, with over 1,000 defendants implicated so far.

Johnston, 54, was a member of the writing team and cast of the television series Mr. Show with Bob and David during the 1990s. He also had recurring appearances as Officer Taylor in Arrested Development and provided the voice for the character Jimmy Pesto Sr. in Bob's Burgers.

