Friday Jun 09, 2023
Web Desk

Khloé Kardashian offers point-blank verdict on Tristan Thompson

Web Desk

Friday Jun 09, 2023

Khloé Kardashian's sister Kim Kardashian recently cheered for Tristan Thompson at the Lakers game

Khloé Kardashian has learned her lessons in the hard way as she made it clear: she will not get back with Tristan Thompson

"No one's just here chilling if there's no kids involved," Kardashian told her mom, Kris Jenner, on the latest The Kardashian episode.

Khloe also doubles down on her decision of "not getting back with him," contrary to recent speculation about the former couple getting back together.

"These boundaries are so important to put into place with Tristan because we've done this song and dance a handful of times already," the Good American founder said.

"I've gotten back with him after a cheating scandal, so I don't know if Tristan is under the impression, 'Oh wow, OK, let's just ride this out, and eventually she'll get back with me,'" Kardashian added.

The reality star continued, "I get why he would think that, so it's my job to set boundaries that my actions show otherwise," she continued. "I keep it very short and sweet and make sure he knows it's always about the kids because it's so easy to fall back into. I can't let those old habits easily come into my life; it's just not what I want."

Khloe and Thompson have been romantically involved since August 2016. However, Thompson's cheating affair rocked their relationship. Still, he made amends with her as she was pregnant with his first child, True.

However, things came to naught when a lawsuit shedding light on the Los Angeles Lakers player child Kardashian did not have prior knowledge.

Meanwhile, the pair shares two children, True and Then.

