Blink-182's Mark Hoppus files lawsuit over neighbour's tall tree

Mark Hoppus, the frontman of Blink-182, and his wife Skye have initiated a lawsuit against their unidentified neighbor over a tall pine tree that they claim obstructs their view.

As per legal documents obtained by TMZ, the couple alleges that the neighbour has violated regulations set by the planning commission, which require the removal of bordering trees and restrict tree growth to a maximum height of 15 feet.

According to the lawsuit, the tree in question has exceeded the permitted height, and new trees have grown in place of previously removed ones, resulting in an obstructed view for the Hoppus family.

Despite repeated requests, the neighbour has allegedly disregarded the couple's appeals to address the matter.

In the lawsuit, Hoppus and his wife seek an injunction to enforce compliance with the regulations and also request damages.

Although Hoppus is dealing with the obstructed view issue, he has been occupied with Blink-182's ongoing worldwide reunion tour.

Alongside bandmates Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker, Hoppus announced the tour in October, coinciding with the announcement of their upcoming album, Sunny Days, set to be released next month.

The reunion tour, marking the classic lineup's first reunion in a decade, has been highly successful. StubHub recently ranked Blink-182 as the fifth-most sought-after group act of the summer, trailing behind Depeche Mode, Metallica, Dead & Company, and Coldplay.