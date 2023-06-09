 
Friday Jun 09, 2023
Andrew Tate threatens to kill France knife attacker

Andrew Tate said he would kill the man who carried out knife attack on children in France.

Reacting to the incident, he said he would not have let that happened in his presence. 

He then announced that "I would kill that man and I would survive."

The controversial social media star, who remained in custody in Romania for months, was reacting to the knife attack on Twitter.

Tate is currently under house arrest in Romania. Born in Chicago, the British American Tate moved to the United Kingdom after his parents got divorced. 

According to reports, a man armed with a knife attacked a group of pre-school children playing by a lake in the French Alps Thursday, wounding four as well as an adult and sending shockwaves through the country.

The suspect was identified as a Syrian in his early 30s who was granted refugee status in Sweden in April.


