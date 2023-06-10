Russo Brothers respond to Tarantino's criticism of Marvel films

Marvel directors Joe and Anthony Russo have responded to Quentin Tarantino's critical comments about the franchise.

The Russo brothers posited that Tarantino's perspective might be influenced by his relationship with the source material and his view of the manufactured process behind making Marvel movies.

Anthony Russo speculated that Tarantino might feel like a hired hand rather than someone born to make a Marvel film. Joe Russo emphasized that what brings them the most fulfillment is building a sense of community around their work.

Tarantino, an Oscar-winning director, expressed his opposition to the "Marvel-ization of Hollywood" and criticized the ecosystem of studio stars created by the franchise. He argued that while actors playing Marvel characters may become famous, they don't necessarily become movie stars themselves.

He acknowledged that franchise characters like Captain America or Thor are the true stars, and this phenomenon has been widely discussed. Tarantino clarified that he neither loves nor hates the MCU films. He mentioned that if these movies had been released when he was younger, he would have enjoyed them alongside other films.

However, as he approaches the age of 60, he is not as excited about them. His main grievance with the franchise is that it dominates the current movie landscape, leaving little room for other types of films to thrive.

“My only ax to grind against them is they’re the only things that seem to be made. And they’re the only things that seem to generate any kind of excitement amongst a fan base or even like for the studio making them. That’s what they’re excited about. And, you know, so it’s just the fact that they are the entire representation of this era of movies right now. There’s not really much room for anything else. That’s my problem.”