Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ to pay an ‘ultimate tribute’ to late Queen Elizabeth II

Netflix’s popular series, The Crown, based on the life of the longest reigning monarch in the British rule, late Queen Elizabeth II, will be paying a tribute to her in a special way.

A TV insider revealed to The Sun that the sixth season of the series will features all three actress who portrayed the late Queen in her different phases.

Claire Foy, 39, portrayed the monarch during her younger years, Olivia Colman, 49, played her in middle age and Imelda Staunton, 67, is cast to play the elderly queen.

The insider shared that the idea was likely to have been ‘hatched around the time of Queen Elizabeth’s death last September.’

“Netflix are playing a clever hand with these four queens, bringing the story of Her Majesty to a sensational end after telling virtually all of her life story over 60 episodes,” the source said.

“It also indicates the respect and affection which the creators have for the late monarch, even though they might not feel the same way about the royals as an institution,” the insider explained.

“The idea would most likely have been devised last year, around the time that the Queen passed away, as a way of paying tribute to her.”

The insider divulged that “getting the actresses together was no mean feat as both Claire and Olivia went on to bigger things after making The Crown and have packed schedules.”

The sixth and the final season of The Crown is slated to release this year on the streaming platform.

This season, the show will follow the royals into the 21st century depicting Kate and William’s romance at St Andrew’s and closing with the king’s 2005 wedding to the then Camilla Parker Bowles.