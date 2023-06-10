 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ to pay an ‘ultimate tribute’ to late Queen Elizabeth II

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ to pay an ‘ultimate tribute’ to late Queen Elizabeth II
Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ to pay an ‘ultimate tribute’ to late Queen Elizabeth II

Netflix’s popular series, The Crown, based on the life of the longest reigning monarch in the British rule, late Queen Elizabeth II, will be paying a tribute to her in a special way.

A TV insider revealed to The Sun that the sixth season of the series will features all three actress who portrayed the late Queen in her different phases.

Claire Foy, 39, portrayed the monarch during her younger years, Olivia Colman, 49, played her in middle age and Imelda Staunton, 67, is cast to play the elderly queen.

The insider shared that the idea was likely to have been ‘hatched around the time of Queen Elizabeth’s death last September.’

“Netflix are playing a clever hand with these four queens, bringing the story of Her Majesty to a sensational end after telling virtually all of her life story over 60 episodes,” the source said.

“It also indicates the respect and affection which the creators have for the late monarch, even though they might not feel the same way about the royals as an institution,” the insider explained. 

“The idea would most likely have been devised last year, around the time that the Queen passed away, as a way of paying tribute to her.”

The insider divulged that “getting the actresses together was no mean feat as both Claire and Olivia went on to bigger things after making The Crown and have packed schedules.”

The sixth and the final season of The Crown is slated to release this year on the streaming platform.

This season, the show will follow the royals into the 21st century depicting Kate and William’s romance at St Andrew’s and closing with the king’s 2005 wedding to the then Camilla Parker Bowles.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp pays tribute to late friend Jeff Beck on the eve of his milestone birthday

Johnny Depp pays tribute to late friend Jeff Beck on the eve of his milestone birthday
Russo Brothers respond to Tarantino's criticism of Marvel films

Russo Brothers respond to Tarantino's criticism of Marvel films
Jennifer Aniston picks Barbra Streisand as cupid to find her a romantic partner

Jennifer Aniston picks Barbra Streisand as cupid to find her a romantic partner
Emma Watson takes Ryan Walsh’s breath away as she flaunts killer looks in bold skirt

Emma Watson takes Ryan Walsh’s breath away as she flaunts killer looks in bold skirt
Johnny Depp finally moves on from nightmare defamation trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp finally moves on from nightmare defamation trial against Amber Heard

Shakira looks happier than ever as she steps out with new beau Lewis Hamilton

Shakira looks happier than ever as she steps out with new beau Lewis Hamilton

Tori Spelling kicks off daughter Stella’s birthday ‘in style’: ‘My buggy!’

Tori Spelling kicks off daughter Stella’s birthday ‘in style’: ‘My buggy!’
Ben Affleck ‘really happy’ after Jennifer Lopez ‘made peace’ with ex Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck ‘really happy’ after Jennifer Lopez ‘made peace’ with ex Jennifer Garner

Gigi Hadid is ‘single’ but ‘meets up’ with Leonardo DiCaprio’s when she can

Gigi Hadid is ‘single’ but ‘meets up’ with Leonardo DiCaprio’s when she can
Lil Wayne talks of the ‘God’s honest truth’ for ‘Tha Carter III’ anniversary

Lil Wayne talks of the ‘God’s honest truth’ for ‘Tha Carter III’ anniversary
Sam Asghari rejoices first wedding anniversary with Britney Spears

Sam Asghari rejoices first wedding anniversary with Britney Spears

Tom Holland praises Zendaya for support while filming ‘The Crowded Room’

Tom Holland praises Zendaya for support while filming ‘The Crowded Room’
Britney Spears celebrates first wedding anniversary with Sam Asghari by deleting Instagram

Britney Spears celebrates first wedding anniversary with Sam Asghari by deleting Instagram

'Ted Lasso' spinoff on the cards?

'Ted Lasso' spinoff on the cards?
Padma Lakshmi shares 'Top Chef' exit reasons

Padma Lakshmi shares 'Top Chef' exit reasons
'Gladiator 2' plunges into chaos as accident leaves six injured

'Gladiator 2' plunges into chaos as accident leaves six injured
Amy Schumer goes nuclear on celebs for Ozempic 'lies'

Amy Schumer goes nuclear on celebs for Ozempic 'lies'

Christina Applegate hints at early retirement amid MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate hints at early retirement amid MS diagnosis
Netflix password-sharing ban pushes subscriptions up

Netflix password-sharing ban pushes subscriptions up

'Breaking Bad' star Mike Batayeh succumbs to heart attack at 52

'Breaking Bad' star Mike Batayeh succumbs to heart attack at 52
Irina Shayk 'threw herself at' Tom Brady at famous celebrity wedding

Irina Shayk 'threw herself at' Tom Brady at famous celebrity wedding