Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast cancelled after she received Gracie Award

Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast has been cancelled amid reports that Spotify cut 200 more jobs after it failed to pay off.

According to a report in the British media, the decision to cut more jobs came than five months after Spotify laid off about 600 employees and bid farewell to Dawn Ostroff, the podcast boss who signed up Harry and Meghan.

Spotify has yet to officially confirm that the podcast hosted by Meghan Markle has been canceled.

The podcast debuted on August 23, 2022 and featured Meghan talking with celebrities, historians and experts about the history of stereotypes that get leveled against women.

A report said Spotify paid Meghan Markle more than $18 million for her ‘Archetypes’ podcast.



The Duchess of Sussex's podcast has struggled to remain at the top since its debut in August 2022 as by November, the podcast slid down to number 22 in the charts.

Meghan Markle was honored at the 48th annual Gracie Awards where she was honored for her podcast.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex skipped the awards ceremony for unknown reasons.



