Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, breakout star of Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever,' reflects on her journey, show's impact

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, the talented actress known for her role as Devi Vishwakumar in the popular Netflix series "Never Have I Ever," recently shared her thoughts on the show's conclusion and the significance it holds.

In an exclusive interview with CNN, Ramakrishnan discussed her rise to fame and the importance of diverse representation in the entertainment industry.

Ramakrishnan, a high school student with no prior acting experience, caught the attention of Mindy Kaling when she responded to an open casting call for the TV series in 2019.

Despite fierce competition from over 15,000 hopefuls, Ramakrishnan secured the coveted role and impressed audiences with her portrayal of the intelligent and confident Devi.

Now 21 years old, Ramakrishnan has emerged as a breakout star, gaining recognition for her performance in "Never Have I Ever."

She has also lent her voice to Pixar's "Turning Red" and is set to star in the upcoming rom-com "The Netherfield Girls."

During the interview, Ramakrishnan expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to work with Kaling and the rest of the cast and crew. She emphasized the importance of Devi's character, which defies stereotypes and allows for a multifaceted representation of a South Asian American teenager.

Ramakrishnan acknowledged the scarcity of authentic representation in mainstream media and the impact it can have on underrepresented communities.

She highlighted the significance of "Never Have I Ever" in featuring a South Asian protagonist and addressing topics like therapy, grief, and self-discovery.

Looking to the future, Ramakrishnan expressed hope for more shows like "Never Have I Ever" that will provide even better representation and diverse narratives.