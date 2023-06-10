 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, breakout star of Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever,' reflects on her journey, show's impact

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, breakout star of Netflixs Never Have I Ever, reflects on her journey, shows impact

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, the talented actress known for her role as Devi Vishwakumar in the popular Netflix series "Never Have I Ever," recently shared her thoughts on the show's conclusion and the significance it holds.

In an exclusive interview with CNN, Ramakrishnan discussed her rise to fame and the importance of diverse representation in the entertainment industry.

Ramakrishnan, a high school student with no prior acting experience, caught the attention of Mindy Kaling when she responded to an open casting call for the TV series in 2019.

Despite fierce competition from over 15,000 hopefuls, Ramakrishnan secured the coveted role and impressed audiences with her portrayal of the intelligent and confident Devi.

Now 21 years old, Ramakrishnan has emerged as a breakout star, gaining recognition for her performance in "Never Have I Ever."

She has also lent her voice to Pixar's "Turning Red" and is set to star in the upcoming rom-com "The Netherfield Girls."

During the interview, Ramakrishnan expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to work with Kaling and the rest of the cast and crew. She emphasized the importance of Devi's character, which defies stereotypes and allows for a multifaceted representation of a South Asian American teenager.

Ramakrishnan acknowledged the scarcity of authentic representation in mainstream media and the impact it can have on underrepresented communities.

She highlighted the significance of "Never Have I Ever" in featuring a South Asian protagonist and addressing topics like therapy, grief, and self-discovery.

Looking to the future, Ramakrishnan expressed hope for more shows like "Never Have I Ever" that will provide even better representation and diverse narratives.

More From Entertainment:

'Plaza Suite' starring Sarah Jessica Parker, husband heads to London's West End

'Plaza Suite' starring Sarah Jessica Parker, husband heads to London's West End

Jon Gosselin reflects on divorce, estrangement from children

Jon Gosselin reflects on divorce, estrangement from children
'The Simpsons' team hits picket line in solidarity with writers

'The Simpsons' team hits picket line in solidarity with writers
'Stan Lee' documentary trailer: ‘His legacy, in his own words’

'Stan Lee' documentary trailer: ‘His legacy, in his own words’
Pixar aims for theatrical hit with animated film 'Elemental'

Pixar aims for theatrical hit with animated film 'Elemental'
Elliot Page opens up on ‘intense pressure’ to remain closeted in Hollywood

Elliot Page opens up on ‘intense pressure’ to remain closeted in Hollywood
Adam Lambert puts playful twist on Cher's 'Believe' with nursery rhyme remix

Adam Lambert puts playful twist on Cher's 'Believe' with nursery rhyme remix
Elliot Page reveals why he backed out of a ‘sought-after’ period drama role

Elliot Page reveals why he backed out of a ‘sought-after’ period drama role
Ranvir Singh claims she was “sobbing in a park” after being fired from ITV

Ranvir Singh claims she was “sobbing in a park” after being fired from ITV
Second lawsuit prompts record label to cut ties with Jimmie Allen

Second lawsuit prompts record label to cut ties with Jimmie Allen
Katie Price no longer sentimental about her ill-fated marriage to Peter Andre

Katie Price no longer sentimental about her ill-fated marriage to Peter Andre

Taylor Swift ‘sabotaged’ her ‘pursuit of love’ amid Matty Healy fling

Taylor Swift ‘sabotaged’ her ‘pursuit of love’ amid Matty Healy fling
George Clooney sparks reactions with frail appearance: 'He has no muscle to brag about'

George Clooney sparks reactions with frail appearance: 'He has no muscle to brag about'
'The Last of Us' earned praise from Steven Spielberg for its third episode love story

'The Last of Us' earned praise from Steven Spielberg for its third episode love story
Insider quashes claims about Irina Shayk eyeing Tom Brady: 'They're just friends'

Insider quashes claims about Irina Shayk eyeing Tom Brady: 'They're just friends'
Tom Parker's widow Kelsey new book offers help to others

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey new book offers help to others

Selena Gomez talks how Steve Martin, Martin Short became her ‘best friends’

Selena Gomez talks how Steve Martin, Martin Short became her ‘best friends’
Elliot Page reveals he once went on double date with Leonardo DiCaprio

Elliot Page reveals he once went on double date with Leonardo DiCaprio
Nicola Peltz showcases slim figure in skintight catsuit as she heads out for dinner

Nicola Peltz showcases slim figure in skintight catsuit as she heads out for dinner
Fans prompt Sony Pictures to release revised edition of 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Fans prompt Sony Pictures to release revised edition of 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'
Selena Gomez details finding ‘balance’ while working on multiple projects

Selena Gomez details finding ‘balance’ while working on multiple projects