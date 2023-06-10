 
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
Jared Leto is spotted climbing wall in Paris after doing it in Berlin

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Fans are unsure if this was a spur-of-the-moment decision or if he is working on some project
Hollywood actor Jared Leto was spotted climbing the walls of a building in Paris without a harness after he did the same thing in Berlin. The 51-year-old didn’t go too far up but he did attract the attention of people who were nearby.

It is unconfirmed why the actor has been climbing up walls, and it’s also unclear if his intention was to film the act. In a report from TMZ, Jared was joined by media personality Younes Zarou in Berlin who is often known for doing illusion TikTok videos.

Jared has previously discussed how much he loves climbing, revealing he almost fell from a height of 6000 feet while he was climbing Nevada's Red Rock when his safety rope began to show signs of fraying.

He donned a bright red shirt with long sleeves, along with black trousers and trainers as he worked to keep his grip on the bricks of the building. Fans are unsure if this was just a spur-of-the-moment decision or whether he is working on some sort of project, however, he ended up being filmed from several people’s phones.

