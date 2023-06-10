 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

'Breaking Bad': Mike Batayeh did not die due to COVID-19 vaccine

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Breaking Bad: Mike Batayeh did not die due to COVID-19 vaccine

Tributes poured in for Mike Batayeh after the "Breaking Bad" star died at the age of 52.

He was known for playing the manager of a laundromat turned meth lab in the hit show.

According to TMZ, the actor's family said he died at home in Michigan in his sleep on 1 June after a heart attack.

Batayeh did not have a history of heart issues, according to the family, describing his death as very sudden.

"He will be greatly missed by those who loved him" and others who enjoyed his career, his family said in a statement.

Shortly after the family statement was issued on the actor's death, conspiracy theories regarding his cause of death were circulated online.

A large number of anti-vaxxers shared a purported COVID-19 Vaccination Card of the deceased and blamed the vaccine for his death.

They said they actor died because he was administered the vaccine.

The claims were made without any evidence.

In  "Braking Bad",  Batayeh was known as Dennis Markowski, the manager of Lavandería Brillante industrial laundromat - a notorious coverup for a massive meth lab operation.


More From Entertainment:

'Better Call Saul' actor dies at 68

'Better Call Saul' actor dies at 68
Vin Diesel dedicates Insta post to Deepika Padukone: 'She brought me to India and I loved It'

Vin Diesel dedicates Insta post to Deepika Padukone: 'She brought me to India and I loved It'
Bryan Cranston to ‘hit the pause’ on career in 2026, not retire

Bryan Cranston to ‘hit the pause’ on career in 2026, not retire
Shah Rukh Khan's surprise Mannat appearance gets fans thrilled

Shah Rukh Khan's surprise Mannat appearance gets fans thrilled

Marlon Wayans lashes out at United Airlines after being removed from flight

Marlon Wayans lashes out at United Airlines after being removed from flight
K-pop group Mamamoo’s Hwasa claims she had “reality check” after intense hate

K-pop group Mamamoo’s Hwasa claims she had “reality check” after intense hate
Blackpink’s stylist reveal how they maintain their hairstyles

Blackpink’s stylist reveal how they maintain their hairstyles
K-pop group Aespa’s fans defend them from hate over their unedited pictures

K-pop group Aespa’s fans defend them from hate over their unedited pictures
Jared Leto is spotted climbing wall in Paris after doing it in Berlin

Jared Leto is spotted climbing wall in Paris after doing it in Berlin
Rumours take off of Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup’s marriage as she dons ring

Rumours take off of Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup’s marriage as she dons ring
Diane Keaton showcases gigantic straw hat in hilarious video

Diane Keaton showcases gigantic straw hat in hilarious video
‘Loose Women’s’ Sophie Morgan gets teary as British Airlines break her £8,000 wheelchair

‘Loose Women’s’ Sophie Morgan gets teary as British Airlines break her £8,000 wheelchair
Inside Kylie Jenner's $36.5 million mansion: From cosy fireplace to extravagant bar

Inside Kylie Jenner's $36.5 million mansion: From cosy fireplace to extravagant bar
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, breakout star of Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever,' reflects on her journey, show's impact

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, breakout star of Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever,' reflects on her journey, show's impact
'Plaza Suite' starring Sarah Jessica Parker, husband heads to London's West End

'Plaza Suite' starring Sarah Jessica Parker, husband heads to London's West End

Jon Gosselin reflects on divorce, estrangement from children

Jon Gosselin reflects on divorce, estrangement from children
'The Simpsons' team hits picket line in solidarity with writers

'The Simpsons' team hits picket line in solidarity with writers
'Stan Lee' documentary trailer: ‘His legacy, in his own words’

'Stan Lee' documentary trailer: ‘His legacy, in his own words’
Pixar aims for theatrical hit with animated film 'Elemental'

Pixar aims for theatrical hit with animated film 'Elemental'
Elliot Page opens up on ‘intense pressure’ to remain closeted in Hollywood

Elliot Page opens up on ‘intense pressure’ to remain closeted in Hollywood
Adam Lambert puts playful twist on Cher's 'Believe' with nursery rhyme remix

Adam Lambert puts playful twist on Cher's 'Believe' with nursery rhyme remix