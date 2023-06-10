'Breaking Bad': Mike Batayeh did not die due to COVID-19 vaccine

Tributes poured in for Mike Batayeh after the "Breaking Bad" star died at the age of 52.

He was known for playing the manager of a laundromat turned meth lab in the hit show.

According to TMZ, the actor's family said he died at home in Michigan in his sleep on 1 June after a heart attack.

Batayeh did not have a history of heart issues, according to the family, describing his death as very sudden.

"He will be greatly missed by those who loved him" and others who enjoyed his career, his family said in a statement.

Shortly after the family statement was issued on the actor's death, conspiracy theories regarding his cause of death were circulated online.

A large number of anti-vaxxers shared a purported COVID-19 Vaccination Card of the deceased and blamed the vaccine for his death.



They said they actor died because he was administered the vaccine.

The claims were made without any evidence.

In "Braking Bad", Batayeh was known as Dennis Markowski, the manager of Lavandería Brillante industrial laundromat - a notorious coverup for a massive meth lab operation.





