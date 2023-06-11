Janelle Monáe shares important life lesson she learned from Prince

Janelle Monáe has recently shared valuable life lesson she learned from Prince.



During her appearance on Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Janelle remembered late superstar’s advice on overcoming nerves and anxiety in life and music.

“Cut it down in half. That’s what Prince would say to his band,” said the 37-year-old.

Janelle continued, “He would be like, sometimes when people have jitters or nervous or whatever, they play too fast or they’re talking fast.”

“He’s like, ‘Cut everything down in half’,” stated the singer and Glass Onion actress.

The Make Me Feel hit-maker revealed that she takes late Prince’s approach in life and that is, “Cut it down in half”.

Elaborating on more, the musician asserted, “Sometimes you have to say no and sometimes you’ll miss out on opportunities that you think could have taken you to the next level.”

“I sort of spending so much time planning and worrying and worrying and rehearsing what could happen and what I need to do next,” remarked Janelle.

The songstress reflected, “My fear was always messing up publicly or doing something that feeds into that perfectionism, that feeds into, I had to deal with rejection, abandonment issues, all of that.”

“I literally had to go back to the root of where is this stemming from? But I didn’t even know I was dealing with it because I was so in it,” added the rapper.

For the unversed, Janelle and late Prince collaborated for the single Givin' Em What They Love off The Electric Lady.