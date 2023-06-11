Inside the ‘relaxed’ ties between Princess Charlotte and Queen Camilla

While Queen Consort Camilla may look like she is not all the friendly with the Wales children, but it seems she has a friendly bond with Princess Charlotte.

Judi James, a professional body language expert, broke down a moment for Express.co.uk from the late Queen’s funeral, when Camilla, seemingly annoyed, was pointing to Princess Charlotte while looking at Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

“Camilla stands clutching her bag with both hands, looking away, until little Charlotte seems to turn and chat beside but slightly behind her,” described James. “Camilla retains the same unsmiling facial expression but gradually rotates and her hand, with what looks like a pointed finger, seems to gesticulate towards the smiling Charlotte.”

The expert pointed that Camilla’s eye contact is ‘misleading’ making it hard to pin down.

In the instance if Camilla was gesturing to Kate to tell Charlotte off, James described, “If Camilla is telling Charlotte off it would probably be unnecessary, as Charlotte is the royal child who seems to be the keeper of protocol at big events, keeping her brothers in check most of the time.”

James shared that as a “step granny rather than granny” the gesture would be a “controversial act.”

For instance, at the Platinum Jubilee and the Coronation, Charlotte has been seen keeping her younger brother Prince Louis, five, well-behaved when her mother could not.

James noted that Charlotte and her step-granny seem to share a cordial bond as “there have been sightings of Charlotte looking totally relaxed and even affectionate with Camilla during poses for the King’s 70th birthday.”

James surmised, “Therefore, it is doubtful if there is a tendency for Queen Camilla to tell Princess Charlotte off in public.”