Royals
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
Kate Middleton takes on a special look when she is doing school runs

Kate Middleton has set a dress-code for herself when she is doing to pick and drop her kids to school.

The Princess of Wales, 41, ditches her glitz and glam in favour of a more casual and relaxed appearance to blend in with the crowd and not attract unnecessary public attention, via Express.co.uk.

A friend told Daily Record that there are “no blow-dries” as it’s “always hair up in a ponytail.”

“She’s either in her gym clothes, or a dress and sneakers, very little makeup, apologising as she’s late for the school run before dashing off,” the insider said. “It’s the life of a working mum with three young children – just a different sort of day job to most.”

Kate is reportedly not even given a second glance when she does her school runs for Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. The royal is often seen dropping off or picking up her children Lambrook School in Windsor.

Kate and Prince William have made sure that they are involved as parents. One parent admitted to DailyMail in 2018, “No one really gives Kate a second glance when she does the school drop-off. We have a Victoria’s Secret model doing the school run, too, and the dads are far more interested in her!”

According to an insider cited by OK! Magazine, Kate is “surprisingly normal.” While she is poised and proper for her royal engagements, she will play a part in public who “definitely only sees the side of her that she wants you to see.”

“With her royal duties, she obviously needs a little help, but at home, she likes to do things herself. She does her own shopping, arranges playdates, helps the kids with homework, and has dinner on the table at about 6 every night,” the insider shared.

