Sunday Jun 11, 2023
Jane Fonda receives Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award

Jane Fonda has recently been honoured with Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 10.

After receiving an award, the two-time Oscar Winner had a conversation with Robin Roberts of Good Morning America.

Janne appreciated Tribeca for “giving chances” to women and to “people of colour” in the industry.

Not only that, Jane also shared her thoughts on climate crisis.

“We are animals, let us not forget. We depend on the ocean and the forests for oxygen, for food,” said the 85-year-old.

Jane went on to explain, “I mean, even dogs don’t shit in their own kennel. And we’re in our kennel and taking a lot down with us in the process.”

“We have to stop it. It’s all connected,” stated the Monster-in-Law actress.

Expressing her concern, Jane believes, “Those of us who are alive right now in this decade, it’s up to us to make a change because when we go it’ll be too late.”

“We’re the ones who can make the difference. Let’s not, when history is written, be the ones that were staying at home and rearranging the china,” she added. 

