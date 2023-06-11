 
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
Jason Gardiner claims Holly Willoughby “changed” during ‘Dancing on Ice’

He left the show in 2019 and has expressed his grief over how none of his costars reached out to him
Jason Gardiner says that his former co-host Holly Willoughby has “changed” since the pair started on Dancing on Ice. He says that the current host of This Morning made him feel “disposable.”

51-year-old Jason had a recurring role as a judge on the show since 2006 meanwhile Holly has been presenting on the show ever since it began. He claimed that the 42-year-old presenter had gone from being “friendly” to only focusing on “Brand Holly” and that she had failed to get in touch with him after he left.

In an interview with The Sun, he revealed: “When we started out she was very friendly, didn’t have anyone working with her. But on the last series I was on she had a team of about eight people in an entourage following everywhere she went. She became ‘Brand Holly’. I didn’t know her any more.”

He left Dancing On Ice back in 2019 and has expressed his grief over how none of his costars with the exception of Ashley Banjo, reached out to him. Referring to Holly, he admitted:

“We were good, friendly colleagues. We would always have a giggle behind the scenes. We had a good rapport. Enough that she could at least say, ‘Hey, I know it’s been a bit rough. Are you OK?’. But I got nothing. It made me feel disposable.”

