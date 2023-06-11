 
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
Karina from K-pop group Aespa says she won’t go blonde for five years

Sunday Jun 11, 2023

Fans of the group were elated when they saw that Karina had made the switch to blonde

K-pop group Aespa’s Karina starred in the latest episode of Knowing Bros from JTBC, along with her group mates Ning Ning and Winter. During the episode, the singer claimed that she would not be dyeing her hair blonde for five years.

She was asked during the episode: “Did you declare to stop doing blonde hair?”

She responded saying: “This is not all my hair. All my hair has broken off. If I remove my extensions, I look like a bird caught on fire.”

She quickly added: “I don’t think I will go blonde again for five years.”

One of the hosts complimented her return to black hair, saying: “I don’t even remember your blonde hair because the black hair is pretty.”

Another host questioned his comment, asking: “Why? How popular was her blonde hair?”

They claimed that: “If it looks good, you’re bound to do it again,” to which Karina had to agree.

Fans of the group were elated when they saw that Karina had made the switch to blonde for their latest and long-anticipated comeback. They took to social media to gush over her new look with comments like “crazy how karina owns blonde hair now” and “Karina so hot with blonde hair.”

