'Transformers' outpaces 'Spider-Man: Across the Universe' at box office

The seventh installment in the 'Transformers; franchise dominated the box office this week

Paramount's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts emerged triumphant in a heated box office showdown against Sony's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse this week.

The seventh installment in the Transformers franchise dominated the box office, debuting at number one with an impressive $60.5 million from 3,678 theaters.

Meanwhile, the animated sequel to Spider-Verse held its ground in second place, bringing in $55.4 million from 4,332 theaters during its second weekend.

Rise of the Beasts surpassed the initial ticket sales of its two predecessors, signaling a promising future for the long-running action series.

Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film resonated with audiences, who awarded it an A- CinemaScore.

Industry expert David A. Gross praised the film's robust opening, highlighting this critical juncture where action franchises either find renewed creative energy or begin to decline.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and featuring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, Rise of the Beasts boasts a substantial $200 million budget.

Meanwhile, Spider-Verse continued its remarkable success story as well, amassing an astounding $226 million within a mere 10 days of release.



Surpassing the domestic total of its predecessor, the film now holds the distinction of being Sony's highest-grossing animated release ever.