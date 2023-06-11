Cynthia Erivo says her ‘heart broke open’ filming emotional scene in 'Wicked'

Cynthia Erivo plays the witch Elphaba in the musical 'Wicked' alongside Ariana Grande

Cynthia Erivo recently took to social media to recall filming a particular scene in the Wicked film adaptation that made her “tears fall”.

Erivo, who plays the witch Elphaba in the musical alongside Ariana Grande, also shared a photo of her hand sporting long green nails on top of a script for Wicked: Part Two.

Recalling the special scene, she wrote, “yesterday we finished filming I’m Not That Girl when we had come to the end of that moment, my heart broke open and tears fell. (Please know this happens OFTEN).”

In the said scene, Elphaba confesses her feelings for Fiyero, who is actually the boyfriend of Glinda (played by Ariana Grande).

The scene made Erivo conscious of the beauty typical standards and how people who don’t fulfill them feel, she wrote, “I thought of us, the ones who often feel like they’re on the outside. The ones who don’t know that their differences, oddities, quirks are what make them beautiful and special.”

“The ones who, for some reason, believe they can’t be loved and I felt proud to sing a song that might speak to those feelings.”

Erivo also mentioned how grateful she is to be working on the film, “I am endlessly grateful to play a role that turns the notion of what beauty is on its head. I’m already grieving for the day our little bubble must come to an end.”