entertainment
Monday Jun 12, 2023
Elliot Page wanted to 'kill' himself when offered 'feminine' role

Monday Jun 12, 2023

Elliot Page wanted to kill himself when offered feminine role

Elliot Page is touching upon the pain of rejecting a role that felt too feminine for his personality.

The actor, who identifies as a transgender eversince 2020, admits he was made uncomfortable with specific clothing on the movie.

Page writes in his memoir 'Pageboy': “I would imagine myself in a woman’s costume from the mid-nineteenth century. The dress, the shoes, the hair, flashed before my eyes. It was too much after having put on the mask for awards season."

“I understood that if I were to do it, I would want to kill myself.”

“I pushed myself to dispel the truth for fear of banishment, but I was despondent, trapped in a dismal disguise. An empty, aimless shell,” Page elaborated.

“It wasn’t easy to explain to my reps that I couldn’t take on a role because of clothing. A face would scrunch up and tilt sideways, ‘But you’re an actor?’ Wardrobe fittings for films ripped at my insides, talons gashing my organs.”

Continuing, he wrote, “I cringed at the way people lit up when seeing me in feminine clothing, as if I had accomplished a miraculous feat.”

Page refrained from revealing the name of the book. However, rumours suggests the actor was cast in an adaption of Jane Eyre.

