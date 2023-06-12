Blackpink's Jennie departs Melbourne concert over health issues

Blackpink member Jennie has left a concert in Melbourne, Australia prematurely due to health concerns, causing fans to express worry about her well-being.

Currently on her Born Pink Tour, which spans various locations around the world, Jennie's departure from the concert prompted her agency, YG Entertainment, to release a statement on her behalf, conveying her apologies and shedding light on the circumstances.

In the statement issued on WeVerse, YG Entertainment acknowledged the unfortunate incident, explaining that Jennie's condition prevented her from completing the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN MELBOURNE concert on June 11th.

The agency expressed regret to the dedicated fans who had supported BLACKPINK and attended the event, while also seeking understanding during this challenging time.

Initially intending to persevere and finish the performance, Jennie ultimately followed the advice of medical professionals present at the venue, prioritising her rest and stability.

Concerned fans took to social media platforms to flood Jennie with messages of support and well-wishes for her recovery. Admirers emphasised their unwavering support and eagerly awaited her return to the stage, longing to witness her infectious smile once more.

Prior to facing this health setback, Jennie had recently participated in various high-profile engagements. Notably, she played the role of a pop star in the new HBO show, The Idol, alongside renowned artists like The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp.

Furthermore, she made appearances at the Cannes Film Festival to promote the series and served as a brand ambassador for Bulgari at an event in Venice, joining forces with Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra, and Zendaya.