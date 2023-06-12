 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday Jun 12, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Blackpink's Jennie departs Melbourne concert over health issues

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Monday Jun 12, 2023

Blackpinks Jennie departs Melbourne concert over health issues

Blackpink member Jennie has left a concert in Melbourne, Australia prematurely due to health concerns, causing fans to express worry about her well-being. 

Currently on her Born Pink Tour, which spans various locations around the world, Jennie's departure from the concert prompted her agency, YG Entertainment, to release a statement on her behalf, conveying her apologies and shedding light on the circumstances.

In the statement issued on WeVerse, YG Entertainment acknowledged the unfortunate incident, explaining that Jennie's condition prevented her from completing the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN MELBOURNE concert on June 11th. 

The agency expressed regret to the dedicated fans who had supported BLACKPINK and attended the event, while also seeking understanding during this challenging time.

Initially intending to persevere and finish the performance, Jennie ultimately followed the advice of medical professionals present at the venue, prioritising her rest and stability.

Concerned fans took to social media platforms to flood Jennie with messages of support and well-wishes for her recovery. Admirers emphasised their unwavering support and eagerly awaited her return to the stage, longing to witness her infectious smile once more.

Prior to facing this health setback, Jennie had recently participated in various high-profile engagements. Notably, she played the role of a pop star in the new HBO show, The Idol, alongside renowned artists like The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp.

Furthermore, she made appearances at the Cannes Film Festival to promote the series and served as a brand ambassador for Bulgari at an event in Venice, joining forces with Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra, and Zendaya.

More From Entertainment:

Nicholas Lyndhurst to star with Kelsey Grammar in 'Frasier Reboot'

Nicholas Lyndhurst to star with Kelsey Grammar in 'Frasier Reboot'
Newlyweds Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup look radiant as they step out in NYC

Newlyweds Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup look radiant as they step out in NYC
Jennifer Lopez gives fans a peek inside her new home: Ben Affleck not seen in video video

Jennifer Lopez gives fans a peek inside her new home: Ben Affleck not seen in video
Vin Diesel praises Jason Momoa's remarkable performance in 'Fast X'

Vin Diesel praises Jason Momoa's remarkable performance in 'Fast X'
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma all smiles in coordinating flannels

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma all smiles in coordinating flannels
Kanye West celebrates his 46th birthday with wife Bianca Censori, daughter North

Kanye West celebrates his 46th birthday with wife Bianca Censori, daughter North
Gordon Ramsay’s wife Tana remembers late son Rocky with heartfelt note

Gordon Ramsay’s wife Tana remembers late son Rocky with heartfelt note
Jennifer Lopez 'The Mother' becomes Netflix top 10 most-watched movies of all time video

Jennifer Lopez 'The Mother' becomes Netflix top 10 most-watched movies of all time
Jane Campion's iconic films showcased at Sydney Film Festival

Jane Campion's iconic films showcased at Sydney Film Festival
Cynthia Erivo says her ‘heart broke open’ filming emotional scene in 'Wicked'

Cynthia Erivo says her ‘heart broke open’ filming emotional scene in 'Wicked'
Kim Kardashian under fire for posting unflattering selfie with sister Khloe

Kim Kardashian under fire for posting unflattering selfie with sister Khloe
Joni Mitchell performs 'A Case Of You' with Brandi Carlile, Marcus Mumford at Newport

Joni Mitchell performs 'A Case Of You' with Brandi Carlile, Marcus Mumford at Newport
BTS’ Jin reveals how he always keeps a positive mindset

BTS’ Jin reveals how he always keeps a positive mindset
BTS’ Jin claims he’s preparing gift for his fans for when he returns

BTS’ Jin claims he’s preparing gift for his fans for when he returns
Cardi B performs Lady Gaga's

Cardi B performs Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance" on enormous kitchen island
Karina from K-pop group Aespa says she won’t go blonde for five years

Karina from K-pop group Aespa says she won’t go blonde for five years
Gwen Stefani’s fans defend her after she is criticized for being “too old”

Gwen Stefani’s fans defend her after she is criticized for being “too old”
Jason Gardiner claims Holly Willoughby “changed” during ‘Dancing on Ice’

Jason Gardiner claims Holly Willoughby “changed” during ‘Dancing on Ice’
Peter Gabriel releases single

Peter Gabriel releases single "Road to Joy (Bright-Side Mix)" from upcoming album
Take That finally reveal the reason Jason Orange left the iconic pop band

Take That finally reveal the reason Jason Orange left the iconic pop band
Mixed reactions as AI-generated songs blur the line between authenticity, fraud

Mixed reactions as AI-generated songs blur the line between authenticity, fraud