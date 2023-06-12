Prince Harry is making a ‘mortifying spectacle’ of himself

Experts have just bashed Prince Harry for ‘completely exhausting’ the rest of the world with his ‘imaginable privilege’ as well as ‘all the unhappiness over it’.

These accusatory claims against Prince Harry and his ‘invisible’ wife Meghan Markle have been shared by royal commentator expert Dan Wootton.

According to the Daily Mail, “Harry's two days in the witness box were a mortifying spectacle, as the dim Duke became aware with the world watching that the vast majority of articles he had been assured just must have come from phone hacking were already in the public domain.”

“The victimhood woe-is-me narrative that Harry believes can save him from any tricky question when challenged by woke pals like Oprah Winfrey and Tom Bradby didn't work when presented with actual facts by the Mirror's sharp KC Andrew Green.”

“And, while no one belittles the pain of losing his mother in front of the world as a youngster, we're all just exhausted by now of a man born with every imaginable privilege in the world constantly moaning about his lot in life.”